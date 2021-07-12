Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 586,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,587 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

COLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of COLL opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.12. The company has a market cap of $795.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

