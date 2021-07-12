Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,143 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Callon Petroleum worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $54.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.25.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.