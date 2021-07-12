Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after buying an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 630.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 333,157 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 49.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 514,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 170,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

NYSE LBRT opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,206,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,425.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,538,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,414,684. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

