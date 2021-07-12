Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,495 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 31,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,892,257.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $59.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

