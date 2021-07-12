GenesisX Price Down 13.8% This Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $59,911.16 and $33.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,710,456 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

