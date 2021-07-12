GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) versus Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Critical Analysis

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veeco Instruments and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments $454.16 million 2.47 -$8.39 million $0.62 36.02 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.35 -$191.04 million N/A N/A

Veeco Instruments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Veeco Instruments and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments 0 0 5 0 3.00 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Veeco Instruments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Veeco Instruments and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments -1.10% 7.88% 3.54% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Veeco Instruments has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment. Its process equipment systems are used in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including logic, dynamic random-access memory, photonics devices, power electronics, radio frequency filters and amplifiers, thin film magnetic heads, and other semiconductor devices. The company markets and sells its products to integrated device manufacturers and foundries; outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, hard disk drive, and photonics manufacturers; and research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

