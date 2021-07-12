Gatechain Token (GT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.82 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular exchanges. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00053939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.80 or 0.00918659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

GT is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

