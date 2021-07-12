GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report $73.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.78 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $84.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $314.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.45 million to $321.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $298.51 million, with estimates ranging from $291.66 million to $305.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOP. Barclays cut shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 452,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOP opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.86. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

