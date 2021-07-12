GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report $73.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.78 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $84.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $314.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.45 million to $321.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $298.51 million, with estimates ranging from $291.66 million to $305.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GasLog Partners.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 452,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GLOP opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.86. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
