Gas Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.44 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.26 or 0.00018710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $63.44 million and approximately $17.34 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00116254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00162496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,407.23 or 0.99799562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.72 or 0.00970059 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

