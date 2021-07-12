Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 10,168 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $395,322,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,883,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $61.58 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

