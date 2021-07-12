Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases Shares of 11,200 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. dropped their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $42.13 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.