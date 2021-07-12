Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $705,000 in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,796,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,542,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 50.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,593,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChampionX stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.91.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.