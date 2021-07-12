Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $850,000 Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vicor were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,828,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,443,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,787. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor stock opened at $107.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.23. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.