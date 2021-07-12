Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $812,000 Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NCR were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

