Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.30.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THO stock opened at $111.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.88.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

