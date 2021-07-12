Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 1,000 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 282.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

