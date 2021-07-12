Galileo PTC Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Galileo PTC Ltd lowered its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 40.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,614,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150,562 shares during the quarter. Dada Nexus accounts for 4.9% of Galileo PTC Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Galileo PTC Ltd’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $206,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DADA stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

