Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 500 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Popular by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Popular by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,479,000 after purchasing an additional 134,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Popular by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,314,000 after purchasing an additional 310,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81,107 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, increased their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $83.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

