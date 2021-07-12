Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.31% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter worth about $187,000.

SAII opened at $9.96 on Monday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

