Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after buying an additional 912,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 699,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

