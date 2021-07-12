Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 55,233 bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of bluebird bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,628 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 312.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 18,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $30.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.25. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

