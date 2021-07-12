FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Travelers Companies in a research note issued on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $11.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

Shares of TRV opened at $153.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,007,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 143.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

