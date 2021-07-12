Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) Shares Sold by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,501 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners LLP owned approximately 0.48% of Fusion Acquisition worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUSE remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

