Fundamenta Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $356,697.97 and $49,531.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00045028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00112692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00158722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,142.92 or 0.99994381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00957782 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,955,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,133 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.