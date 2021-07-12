FUD.finance Reaches One Day Volume of $150.00 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. FUD.finance has a market cap of $180,766.29 and $150.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for about $7.65 or 0.00022275 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00922839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044988 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.