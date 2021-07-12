Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
FRD opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.
