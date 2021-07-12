Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FRD opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

