Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Sells $322,635.32 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $322,635.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $338,311.77.

On Monday, June 21st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78.

On Friday, May 7th, Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $161.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.90. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.