FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in FreightCar America by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

