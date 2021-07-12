Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 39,689 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BEN opened at $32.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.
In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
