Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,937 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.