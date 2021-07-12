Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,343,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $40.16 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.6367 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

