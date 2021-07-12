Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,719 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $8,038,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 103,176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $248.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.56. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $250.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,571 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

