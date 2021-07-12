Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 3,147 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $107.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.22. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $97.84 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

