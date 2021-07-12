Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 3,061 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sealed Air by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after buying an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,487,000 after purchasing an additional 261,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of SEE opened at $58.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

