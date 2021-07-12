Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $2,945,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $1,445,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $281,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,368.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,033 shares of company stock valued at $11,776,607 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

