Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADS. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 119.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 59,270 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,912,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADS opened at $105.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

