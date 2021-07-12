Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $158,201.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $186,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,552.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,361 shares of company stock worth $2,340,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.20 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

