Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AER opened at $52.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

