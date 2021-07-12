Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $290,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $318,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 184.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 51.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after acquiring an additional 107,278 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.68 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

