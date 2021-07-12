Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $225,000 in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,392,366 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $67.63 on Monday. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. New Relic’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

