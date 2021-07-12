Franklin Resources Inc. Has $105,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

PNQI stock opened at $256.80 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $181.03 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.53.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.