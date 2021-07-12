Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 87.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Shares of WIT opened at $7.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

