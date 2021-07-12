Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $19,944,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

