Frank Alan Lodzinski Sells 50,000 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $557,500.00.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,742. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $889.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.93.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

ESTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

