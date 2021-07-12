Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $107.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.75.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $147.29 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

