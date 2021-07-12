Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,044,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,423 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $92,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Forward Air by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,483 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FWRD. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $90.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

