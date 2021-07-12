Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. Fortis has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Fortis by 30,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

