Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of FORT stock opened at GBX 277.52 ($3.63) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £634.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.02. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

