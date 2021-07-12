FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in FMC were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $107.66 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $97.84 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

