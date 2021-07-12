Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett Sells 3,741 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $63,409.95.
NYSE:FLEX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.48. 46,068 shares of the company were exchanged.
Flex Company Profile
